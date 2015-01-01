|
Citation
Song M, Wang Y, Jiang Y, Pi H, Lyu H, Gao Y. J. Orthop. Surg. Res. 2024; 19(1): e348.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38867268
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The risk factors for subsequent fractures following an initial hip fracture are not entirely understood. This study examined the clinical characteristics of hip fracture patients to identify potential risk factors associated with a higher risk of experiencing subsequent fractures.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Risk factors; Aged, 80 and over; Length of Stay; Case-Control Studies; Osteoporosis; Hip fracture; Accidental Falls/statistics & numerical data; Osteoporosis/complications/epidemiology; *Hip Fractures/epidemiology/etiology; Anti-osteoporosis medications; Bone Density Conservation Agents/therapeutic use; Subsequent fracture