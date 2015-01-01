|
Miller M, Zhang Y, Studdert DM, Swanson S. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(6): e2414864.
IMPORTANCE: Extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs)-also known as red flag, risk warrant, and gun violence restraining orders-authorize law enforcement, family members, and sometimes others to petition a court to remove firearms from and prevent the acquisition of new firearms by a person judged to pose an immediate danger to themselves or others. Previous estimates suggest that 1 suicide is prevented for every 10 ERPOs issued, a number needed to treat that depends critically on the counterfactual estimate of the proportion of suicidal acts by ERPO respondents that would have involved firearms in the absence of ERPOs.
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Cohort Studies; *Suicide Prevention; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data; California/epidemiology; *Firearms/legislation & jurisprudence/statistics & numerical data; Gun Violence/prevention & control/statistics & numerical data; Law Enforcement/methods; Ownership/statistics & numerical data/legislation & jurisprudence