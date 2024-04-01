Abstract

BACKGROUND: To examine the long-term health-related quality of life (HRQL) after pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study was conducted using data from four university hospital ICUs in Finland. Children aged < 18 years with TBI treated in the ICU during 2003 to 2013 were included. Patients alive at the end of 2020 were sent two different HRQL questionnaires 15/16-dimensional (15D/16D) and RAND-36 and questions regarding chronic diseases, socioeconomical status, and the need for health care support. HRQL was defined as poor when the 15D/16D score total score was below the age- and sex-matched mean population score in Finland minus the minimal clinically important difference.



RESULTS: A total of 150 of 337 (44%) patients responded (n = 144 15D/16D responses). Median follow-up time was 11 years. Seventy patients (49%) had a poor HRQL according to 15D/16D score. Patients with TBI had significantly poorer 15D scores in every dimension when compared with the matched population mean values. A higher Helsinki CT score, mechanical ventilation, and female sex were associated with poor long-term HRQL according to the 15D/16D. Patients with poor 15D/16D scores also needed significantly more health care services and medications and had more comorbidities than patients with normal scores. A poor 15D/16D score was associated with lower socioeconomic status.



CONCLUSIONS: Half of long-term pediatric ICU-treated TBI survivors had poor HRQL 11 years after injury. More severe head computed tomographic findings at admission and female sex associated with poor HRQL.

