Abstract

BACKGROUND: Organophosphorus compounds, widely used in agriculture and industry, pose a serious threat to human health due to their acute neurotoxicity. Although traditional interventions for organophosphate poisoning are effective, they often come with significant side effects.



OBJECTIVE: This paper aims to evaluate the potential of enzymes within biological organisms as organophosphorus bioclearing agents. It analyses the technical challenges in current enzyme research, such as substrate specificity, stereoselectivity, and immunogenicity, while exploring recent advancements in the field.



METHODS: A comprehensive review of literature related to detoxifying enzymes or proteins was conducted. Existing studies on organophosphorus bioclearing agents were summarised, elucidating the biological detoxification mechanisms, with a particular focus on advancements in protein engineering and novel delivery methods.



RESULTS: Current bioclearing agents can be categorised into stoichiometric and catalytic bioclearing agents, both of which have shown some success in preventing organophosphate poisoning. Technological advancements have significantly improved various properties of bioclearing agents, yet challenges remain, particularly in substrate specificity, stereoselectivity, and immunogenicity. Future research will focus on expanding the substrate spectrum, enhancing catalytic efficiency, prolonging in vivo half-life, and developing convenient administration methods.



CONCLUSION: With the progression of clinical trials, bioclearing agents are expected to become widely used as a new generation of therapeutic organophosphate detoxifiers.

Language: en