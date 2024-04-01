SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Radun I, Radun J, Lajunen T. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 103: 72-78.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trf.2024.04.001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Introduction
In recent years, the way in which police and the media report on road crashes, especially those involving cyclists, has received increased attention from both researchers and the general public. They are often accused of engaging in victim blaming. The aim of this study was to analyze the perceived level of victim blaming in six hypothetical scenarios that include a preventive measure communicated by police. Our main focus was on the bicycle helmet scenario, since discussions about bicycle helmets produce a lot of emotional responses.
Methods
We collected survey data from two samples: a representative sample of Finnish residents older than 17 years (N=1207) and a convenience sample of Finnish traffic safety experts (N=61).
Results
Overall victim blaming ratings were low in both samples. Education seems to be an important predictor, in that more educated respondents gave lower ratings. In the bicycle helmet scenario, cycling exposure was positively related to the perceived victim blaming ratings.
Conclusions
We conclude that a preventive measure aimed at potential future road crash victims will not be perceived as victim blaming if it also addresses those responsible for a crash. However, it seems there will always be groups, sub-groups, and individuals who may perceive such messages as victim blaming. Thus, constructing a preventive message which will not be perceived as victim blaming represents a challenge.

Keywords

Bicycle helmets; Media reporting; Police reporting; Victim shaming

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print