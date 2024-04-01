|
Jang S, Li X, Lee C, Wright S. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 103: 163-176.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
unavailable
Motor vehicle injuries and deaths among adolescents are a significant public health concern in need of persistent attention. During the COVID-19 pandemic, standard traffic safety procedures and policies, including driver licensing systems, were changed, but little is known about whether the changes affected crash outcomes among teen drivers. The purpose of this study was to establish a baseline of teen driver crash factors, including driver/passenger characteristics, vehicle types, roadway conditions, and crash levels. The study then sought to determine injury severity before and during the COVID-19 pandemic using 2018-2021 Florida traffic crash data. For data analysis, a Mediation Model (MM), a type of Structural Equation Modeling (SEM), was used to investigate the pathway impact among teen crash factors. In addition, temporal instability was explored to identify the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the study period.
Injury severity; Structural equation modeling; Mediation model; Peer presence; Teen driver