Abstract

The objective of this current study was to evaluate the impact of digital billboards (DBs) on self-reported and observed driving behavior, given their established association with distracted driving. This investigation focused on driver behavior in Iran using a dual-pronged approach. Initially, self-reported driving behavior was analyzed using a Driving Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ), which was completed online by 453 drivers. The factor analysis of the questionnaire data emphasized the significant role of DBs in generating driving errors, lapses, unintentional violations, and intentional violations. The DBQ questions exhibited a clear factor structure, demonstrating high factor loadings and satisfactory internal stability. The findings indicated that advertising signages notably influenced drivers' behavior, particularly in instances of neglecting the behavior of the leading vehicle's driver (Lapse), disregarding pedestrian crossings (Error), disregarding red lights (Intentional violation), and overtaking without considering traffic flow behind (Unintentional violation). Subsequently, participants engaged in an Instrumented Vehicle Study (IVS) to explore observed driver behavior when encountering DBs (899 samples). Four factors were identified as significantly influencing the likelihood of driver distraction: the driver's crash history, time of day, driver's age, and road type. A logistic regression analysis was conducted using the IVS data, revealing that drivers with prior crash experience approached DBs with 8.8 times more caution than those without such a history. Moreover, young adults were 8.25 times more susceptible to distraction from DBs compared to their older counterparts. Notably, the findings suggested that drivers were nearly four times more prone to distraction at night compared to daytime. Additionally, drivers were twice as likely to be distracted at intersections compared to other road types. The outcomes of this study can offer insights for policy interventions regarding the content and placement of DBs, aiming to minimize their impact on road safety while still enabling advertisers to target their intended audience.