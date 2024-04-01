SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Razmi Rad S, Farah H, Taale H, van Arem B, Hoogendoorn SP. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 103: 260-272.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2024.04.013

unavailable

Dedicated Lanes (DLs) have been proposed as a potential alternative for the deployment of Connected and Automated Vehicles (CAVs) to facilitate platooning and increase motorway capacity. However, the impact of the presence and utilization policy of such a lane on drivers' preference to use automation and their behaviour has not yet been thoroughly investigated. In this study, a driving simulator experiment is conducted, where participants drive a CAV in the presence of a DL with different utilization policies. Drivers have the possibility to choose between driving in an automated mode or in a manual mode. In automated mode they could adjust the driving speed and time headway and initiate automated lane changes. Two utilization policies were examined: mandatory versus optional use of DLs when driving in an automated mode. The impact of the presence and utilization policy of the DL on drivers' preference to use automation and their behaviour in car-following and lane changing are investigated. The study found that while the presence of a DL does not increase drivers' preference for automation use, it encourages drivers to utilize the DL more when the utilization policy is mandatory (i.e., drivers can only use automation mode when driving on this lane). Furthermore, drivers are more conservative in automated mode and when driving in mixed traffic. However, they perform closer car-following and merge into smaller gaps when driving on DLs which on one hand can increase the capacity of the DLs, but on the other hand can increase the risk of collisions. These results are useful for road operators, and in setting-up a more realistically traffic simulation studies.

Automation use; Car-following; Connected and automated vehicles; Dedicated lanes; Lane changing

