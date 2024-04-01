Abstract

Listening to music while driving is a commonly adopted fatigue-coping strategy, yet its effectiveness has been explored in only a limited number of studies. Here, we aim to evaluate its impact on passive task-related driving fatigue, as measured by a set of both objective and subjective indicators. A driving simulator experiment was conducted involving 60 participants, who completed a 50-minute driving task on a monotonous highway scenario. The participants were divided into a control group, which did not listen to any music, and an experimental group, which drove for 20 min without music and then listened to a self-selected music playlist played at the preferred intensity for the remaining 30 min.



RESULTS show that music had a positive acute effect on objective measurements of driving fatigue. However, this effect was transient (15-25 min duration), and more prominently observed in subjective measures of fatigue. An exploratory analysis of song features suggests that higher intensity, higher tempo, more danceable, and less instrumental music tend to be more effective. These findings indicate that listening to music can serve as a viable short-term countermeasure to driving fatigue.