Orsini F, Baldassa A, Grassi M, Cellini N, Rossi R. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 103: 290-305.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Listening to music while driving is a commonly adopted fatigue-coping strategy, yet its effectiveness has been explored in only a limited number of studies. Here, we aim to evaluate its impact on passive task-related driving fatigue, as measured by a set of both objective and subjective indicators. A driving simulator experiment was conducted involving 60 participants, who completed a 50-minute driving task on a monotonous highway scenario. The participants were divided into a control group, which did not listen to any music, and an experimental group, which drove for 20 min without music and then listened to a self-selected music playlist played at the preferred intensity for the remaining 30 min.
Music; Driving simulator; Driving fatigue; Drowsiness; Fatigue-coping strategy