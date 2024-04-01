|
Yang Y, Lee YM, Madigan R, Solernou A, Merat N. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 103: 340-352.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
In the future, Automated Vehicles (AVs) may be able to use pedestrians' head movement patterns to understand their crossing intentions. This ability of the AV to predict pedestrian crossing intention will improve road safety in mixed traffic situations and may also enhance traffic flow, allowing the vehicle to gradually reduce its speed in advance of a yield, eliminating the need for a complete and erratic halt. To date, most of the work conducted on studying pedestrian head movements has been based on observation studies. To further our understanding in this area, this study examined pedestrians' head movements when interacting with AVs during a range of road crossing scenarios, developed in a VR environment. Thirty-eight participants took part in this CAVE-based pedestrian simulator study. Head movements were recorded using stereoscopic motion-tracking glasses, as pedestrians crossed the road in response to an AV which approached from the right (UK-based road). A zebra crossing was included in half of the trials to understand how it affected crossing behaviour. The effect of different approaching speeds of the AV, and the presence of an external Human-Machine Interface (eHMI), on head movements and crossing behaviour was also studied.
Vulnerable Road Users; Automated Vehicle; eHMI; Head-turning behaviour; Virtual Reality, CAVE-based pedestrian simulator; Zebra Crossing