Abstract

Nudging is a popular approach to changing behavior by designing interventions to encourage, for instance, sustainable or healthy actions without necessarily limiting freedom of choice. Nudging could show particular potential in changing travel behavior by providing governments with softer policy options to reduce the negative impacts of private vehicles in urban areas. This study examines the efficacy of nudging in changing interest in using public transport, active modes, and carsharing in Flanders, Belgium (n = 292), focusing on moral nudges, highlighting individual and social benefits, and norm nudges, using social pressure to promote appropriate behavior, through independent and paired sample t-tests, ANOVA mean-comparison tests, and multiple linear regression models.



RESULTS indicate that moral nudging is effective overall, but particularly for improving interest in carsharing, potentially providing an option for individuals wanting to make environmentally and socially conscious choices without drastically changing their lifestyles. Norm nudging was effective for public transport and especially active travel, indicating that mobility cultures and social acceptance are important to these modes. Attitudes toward public transport and carsharing were important to nudge susceptibility. Women might have greater concerns about making environmentally moral choices, resulting in higher moral nudge susceptibility, particularly for active travel, and trips taken with companions might be more easily swayed toward active modes. Those with greater time flexibility who are younger might be a target group for carsharing, especially when influenced by moral arguments, while older retired and full-time employed individuals may not be willing to give up their private cars and carsharing may not be practical for families with children. Nudging might be effective in changing travel behavior in conjunction with other policy measures to promote sustainable and healthy transport, ideally through a nudge unit to test, advise, and implement these subtle nudges. Further, the location, quality of transport services, and geographical density of cities are crucial aspects regarding the effectiveness of nudges in real-life scenarios.