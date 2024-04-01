|
Citation
Steffen J, Hook H, Witlox F. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 103: 353-367.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Nudging is a popular approach to changing behavior by designing interventions to encourage, for instance, sustainable or healthy actions without necessarily limiting freedom of choice. Nudging could show particular potential in changing travel behavior by providing governments with softer policy options to reduce the negative impacts of private vehicles in urban areas. This study examines the efficacy of nudging in changing interest in using public transport, active modes, and carsharing in Flanders, Belgium (n = 292), focusing on moral nudges, highlighting individual and social benefits, and norm nudges, using social pressure to promote appropriate behavior, through independent and paired sample t-tests, ANOVA mean-comparison tests, and multiple linear regression models.
Keywords
Behavioral policy; Flanders (Belgium); Nudge theory; Sustainable travel; Travel behavior change; Travel psychology