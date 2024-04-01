Abstract

The risks associated with night-time driving on dimly lit roads are substantial and are attributable to the limitations of human visual abilities. As a result, drivers often struggle to distinguish road geometry from ordinary road markings, thus increasing the likelihood of mistakes. These circumstances contribute to a 60 % higher likelihood of road crashes compared to daytime conditions. To mitigate these risks, active LED road studs, which previous studies have shown to have a positive influence on driving performance, can be used. However, there remains a gap in research regarding the optimal arrangement of these studs along road markings for an improvement in driver behaviour and traffic safety. In this study, we assessed the influence of five different LED road stud layouts (unlit, edge, centre, edge-centre, and lane) during night-time driving on two-lane rural highways with curves of different radii (120, 210, 300, 440 m) and directions (left, right). Following a within subject design, thirty-five participants drove in a simulator along a road track with 8 spiralled curves (4 radii × 2 directions) linked to straights. We monitored the longitudinal (i.e., speed), transversal (i.e., lateral position and standard deviation of lateral position) and gaze behaviours. Our findings indicate that the presence of LED road studs promotes safer driving, by helping drivers to adjust their speed when negotiating curves. Transversal behaviour analysis revealed layout-dependent effects on lateral position. The presence of road studs both at the lane centreline and edge allows drivers to maintain centred trajectories and improve steering control. Gaze behaviour analysis uncovered interesting patterns, demonstrating a strong correlation between road stud layout and the driver's focus on specific road targets. Illuminated markings prompt drivers to concentrate their gaze on distinct points, subsequently altering their transversal behaviour.