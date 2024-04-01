Abstract

Distraction, primarily owing to the widespread use of cell phones and mobile devices while walking, is a contributing factor to pedestrian injuries. Pedestrians distracted by smartphones exhibit decreased situational awareness, influenced by the nature of concurrent tasks. However, little is known about the neural correlations between smartphone use and pedestrian responses to safety-critical events in a walking environment. This study recruited 30 young adults to investigate pedestrians' ability to selectively respond to road objects while using smartphones (texting and reading) while walking in an immersive virtual environment system. The level of traffic complexity for the road conditions was manipulated by varying the number of safety-critical road objects coexisting in the environment at any given time and the number of required responses to the number of objects. During each 7-min task condition, cerebral oxygenation was measured using functional near-infrared spectroscopy. Furthermore, smartphone task performance, response times to road objects, and perceived workload were also measured. The participants exhibited reduced texting speed and reading performance when responding sequentially to coexisting road objects. Compared with other road conditions, those requiring two responses to four objects resulted in an increased workload and longer object response times. Participants perceived a higher workload in conditions involving tasks with smartphones than those without smartphones. More importantly, increased concentrations of oxygenated hemoglobin in the prefrontal cortex were observed when participants were concurrently performing smartphone and pedestrian tasks. Compared to smartphone reading, smartphone texting induced greater cerebral oxygenation in the bilateral frontopolar cortex. These results suggest that continuously texting while walking may demand additional cognitive resources for executive function. The findings of this study represent an initial step towards elucidating the cognitive mechanisms underlying attentional impairments experienced during smartphone distraction and working towards a viable solution to mitigate pedestrian risk.