Abstract

Introduction

The misuse of electronic scooters (e-scooters), particularly among young adults, is increasingly being linked to hospital admissions and injuries in cities across the globe. Yet, despite growing concern about dangerous e-scooter use, there remains a dearth of research on the determinants of engaging in risky behaviors while using an e-scooter.

Method

A sample of 262 Australian undergraduate students completed measures relating to the theory of planned behavior, risk perceptions, and knowledge of laws in the context of three e-scooter risk behaviors: riding over the speed limit on footpaths, riding without a helmet, and riding after consuming alcohol, as well as a risk identity implicit association test. Participants then recorded their willingness to engage in each of the three behaviors.

Results

The model predicted a modest portion of variance in willingness to engage in each of the three e-scooter risk behaviors. Subjective norm predicted all behaviors, while attitude, risk perceptions, and perceived behavioral control each predicted two of the three behaviors. Gender had a significant total effect on willingness for each behavior, partially mediated by the theory of planned behavior constructs, while knowledge of laws had minimal effects and only on helmet use.

Conclusions

Social cognition factors show promise in explaining willingness to engage in dangerous e-scooter use and may provide an important formative basis for future research and behavior change interventions to reduce such risky behaviors.