Abstract

Numerous types of objects in traffic scenes are visually perceived and recognized to determine safe driving maneuvers. Visual attention is the most important brain function for selecting and processing necessary information in the driving environment. To perceive various targets during driving, attentional resources are distributed across the entire scene. Direct control of attention through instruction and/or cues, which result in tuning the resolution of attentional areas, aids the performance of attention. Additionally, the fixation point distribution of an experienced driver becomes wider and tends to shift to the location where the vehicle will be in the next few seconds. Electroencephalography studies have shown distinct characteristics in the attention-related event-related potential known as P300 between experienced and beginner drivers. These findings suggest that experience allows for the optimization of visual attention and direct attentional control. However, it remains unknown how they differ in altering visual attention performance and related brain activity. This study experimentally investigated the effects of driving experience and attentional control on the perception of driving scenes using the event-related potential P300. Our results showed a greater improvement in P300 latency for perceptual targets with driving experience rather than an increase in visual attention intensity. The results suggest that experience enhances visual attention more effectively than attentional control in terms of acceleration of brain signal processing.