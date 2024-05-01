Abstract

Children are regarded as the most liable road users as pedestrians because of their specific traffic behaviours, which demand close investigation. The present study conducts a comprehensive systematic review aiming to draw attention to the need for a thorough understanding of child pedestrian safety, especially in the Indian context, and to provide insights that can guide the implementation of evidence-based initiatives to safeguard children on roads. Using PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines, the study searched Google Scholar, Semantic Scholar and Scopus for relevant literature. Finally, 78 research papers and 8 reports were examined and reviewed. The review analysed the literature on the basis of study locations, methods of data collection, parameters affecting child pedestrian behaviour and safety, and existing techniques and models for analysing child pedestrian behaviour and safety. Additionally, worldwide strategies adopted to improve child pedestrian safety were reviewed. The findings across the literature revealed a significant contribution of studies from China, with limited representation from India. Numerous studies have employed questionnaire surveys as a means of data collection and regression analysis to model the behaviour and safety of child pedestrians. The findings of the study sheds light onto the parameters influencing child pedestrian behaviour and safety, with special emphasis on socio-demographic characteristics, peer influence, adult supervision, distractions, disabilities, socio-economic factors, and human factors. The study establishes a foundation for targeted interventions that can reduce pedestrian risks and create a safe environment so that children can navigate independently. The study also discusses limitations and the scope for further research on child pedestrians' behaviour and safety on streets, especially in Indian context.