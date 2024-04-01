Abstract

The impending deployment of automated vehicles (AVs) will lead to mixed traffic conditions, where pedestrians will be required to interact with both AVs and human-driven vehicles. For traffic flow to be safe and efficient, AVs' understanding of pedestrians' behaviour and intention is as important as pedestrians' perception of AVs' status and intent. To investigate pedestrians' road-crossing decisions and interactive behaviour in mixed traffic, a distributed simulation study was developed by linking a CAVE-based pedestrian simulator and a desktop driving simulator. Twenty-five pairs of pedestrians and drivers were recruited, and each pair experienced 32 trials, where pedestrians decided to cross (or not) before an approaching vehicle at an un-signalised, single-lane, road. The driving pattern of the approaching vehicle (controlled by either a predefined program or human driver) and braking mode (braking/non-braking) were manipulated. For the predefined vehicles, the braking pattern was subdivided into hard braking and soft braking to provide more kinematic variability. Human drivers were also instructed to yield, or not, in different trials. Pedestrians' road-crossing decisions and head movements were recorded and analysed.



RESULTS revealed a significant difference in head-turning patterns between crossing and non-crossing manoeuvres, demonstrating pedestrians' head movements as a valid indicator of their road-crossing intentions. Moreover, results identified a 'last moment check' behaviour before pedestrians' crossing initiation, with a significant increase in head-turning during the last 2 s. Finally, pedestrians made a similar percentage of road crossings and displayed a similar pattern of head movements, in response to human-driven and predefined vehicles, suggesting that the difference of implicit cues in the current mixed traffic setup does not impact their behaviour prior to road crossings. The findings from this study extend our knowledge of how pedestrians behave when crossing the road in mixed traffic, particularly in terms of their head-turning behaviour. We hope this information can be used by future AVs to better predict pedestrians' road-crossing intentions in urban settings.