Lyu W, Mun Lee Y, Uzondu C, Madigan R, Goncalves RC, Garcia de Pedro J, Romano R, Merat N. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 104: 1-14.
The impending deployment of automated vehicles (AVs) will lead to mixed traffic conditions, where pedestrians will be required to interact with both AVs and human-driven vehicles. For traffic flow to be safe and efficient, AVs' understanding of pedestrians' behaviour and intention is as important as pedestrians' perception of AVs' status and intent. To investigate pedestrians' road-crossing decisions and interactive behaviour in mixed traffic, a distributed simulation study was developed by linking a CAVE-based pedestrian simulator and a desktop driving simulator. Twenty-five pairs of pedestrians and drivers were recruited, and each pair experienced 32 trials, where pedestrians decided to cross (or not) before an approaching vehicle at an un-signalised, single-lane, road. The driving pattern of the approaching vehicle (controlled by either a predefined program or human driver) and braking mode (braking/non-braking) were manipulated. For the predefined vehicles, the braking pattern was subdivided into hard braking and soft braking to provide more kinematic variability. Human drivers were also instructed to yield, or not, in different trials. Pedestrians' road-crossing decisions and head movements were recorded and analysed.
Automated vehicle; Head-turning behaviour; Interaction; Mixed traffic; Pedestrian; Road-crossing