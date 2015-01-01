|
Citation
Collins M, Etzioni S, Ben-Elia E. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2024; 183: e104060.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Automated Vehicles (AVs) are poised to disrupt travel patterns and the sustainability of transportation networks. Conventional methods for studying these changes, such as stated preference surveys and agent-based simulations, have limitations. Serious games offer a promising alternative, providing a controlled and engaging environment for investigating travel behavior. In our study, 200 participants, grouped into sessions of 10, engaged in a competitive serious game simulating 50 daily choices of travel mode and departure time across three automated options. Two scenarios were examined: one with recurring congestion and another with nonrecurring congestion. Automated transit had fixed schedules, while private and shared rides could adapt to a congested bottleneck.
Keywords
Reinforced Learning; Ridesharing; Serious Game; Shared Automated Vehicles; System Optimum; User Equilibrium