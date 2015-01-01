Abstract

The effectiveness of congestion charges and parking prices as monetary disincentives to reduce car traffic and alleviate congestion in highly demanded urban areas is investigated, focusing on Jerusalem's diverse and congested city center. A tailored MATSim agent-based simulation model was used to examine various payment scenarios and assess the congestion level impacts of entry charges to the city center. Entry charges directly influence the number of vehicles entering the area; parking prices mostly the dwell time. Implementing a moderate daily payment of €10, either as a combined charge or separately, resulted in a substantial 25% reduction in congestion and potentially a reduction of 7.5% to 30% of emissions in the city center. Parking pricing advantages are augmented as the charged area expands. Strategic implementation of these monetary tools can effectively allow cities to manage traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and encourage a shift to sustainable transportation modes.