SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ben-Dor G, Ogulenko A, Klein I, Ben-Elia E, Benenson I. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2024; 183: e104061.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tra.2024.104061

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The effectiveness of congestion charges and parking prices as monetary disincentives to reduce car traffic and alleviate congestion in highly demanded urban areas is investigated, focusing on Jerusalem's diverse and congested city center. A tailored MATSim agent-based simulation model was used to examine various payment scenarios and assess the congestion level impacts of entry charges to the city center. Entry charges directly influence the number of vehicles entering the area; parking prices mostly the dwell time. Implementing a moderate daily payment of €10, either as a combined charge or separately, resulted in a substantial 25% reduction in congestion and potentially a reduction of 7.5% to 30% of emissions in the city center. Parking pricing advantages are augmented as the charged area expands. Strategic implementation of these monetary tools can effectively allow cities to manage traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and encourage a shift to sustainable transportation modes.

Keywords

Agent-based model; Congestion charges; Congestion management; Jerusalem; MATSim; Parking pricing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print