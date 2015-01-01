Abstract

Transportation system (TS) and electric power system (EPS) play crucial roles in the functioning of modern societies. Disruptions to these systems can result in severe consequences, such as substantial economic losses and public safety concerns. The growing interdependencies of infrastructures have increased the vulnerability of TS and EPS to extreme events. However, previous works have not adequately considered the bidirectional interdependencies of TS and EPS when assessing their resilience under earthquake. This study develops a novel framework for evaluating the seismic resilience of urban transportation-electric power system. In such framework, functionality dependencies, resource-sharing interdependencies and restoration independencies are incorporated to represent the interaction between TS and EPS. A weighted connectivity efficiency-based metric is introduced to quantify network performance, considering both topological and flow characteristics. The framework also addresses uncertainties related to seismic damage and repair duration. A demonstrative study is conducted on a TS-EPS system located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The results reveal the importance of considering the uncertainty factors on the prediction of network recovery trajectories and resilience. In addition, the effects of various enhancement strategies on network resilience are discussed.