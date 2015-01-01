SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kuo HT, Choi TM. Transp. Res. E Logist. Transp. Rev. 2024; 185: e103496.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tre.2024.103496

In the digital age, supported by disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain (BC), digital twins (DT), and extended reality (ER), the use of metaverse for real-world operations has emerged. In this paper, we examine the use of metaverse for transportation and logistics operations. To be specific, we first examine the related literature by a selective critical review. Then, we discuss how the use of metaverse can facilitate transportation operations with some relevant cases such as the metaverse project of MTR (from Hong Kong). We establish an AI supported digital technological framework, called the ABCDE framework, for transportation and logistics companies to adopt with their use of metaverse. Finally, we propose and discuss several important future research areas. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study which comprehensively examines the use of metaverse for transportation and logistics operations. The theoretical framework also lays the foundation for future studies. The findings and insights provide constructive and helpful guidance to both practitioners and academics on the future development of the topic.

artificial intelligence (AI); Blockchain; Digital twins; Extended reality; Metaverse; Transportation operations

