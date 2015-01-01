Abstract

This study analyzes 351 homicides where defendants raised gay or trans panic defenses within the United States from 1970 to 2022. This work builds on prior research by focusing on gay men and trans women as distinct groups to examine the demographic and socio-economic variables of these victims and their killers. This study also explores how the offenders killed their victims, focusing on the fatal weapon, time of murder, and homicide location. Finally, this study investigates situational variables, including relationship between victim and killer, use of drugs/alcohol, offender's stated motivation for murder, and whether the offender stole the victim's property.

