Citation
Garza AD, Macias RL, Mercado Diaz V, O'Connor R, Nava N, Guadalupe-Diaz XL. Homicide Stud. 2024; 28(3): 360-382.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Limited studies have considered the experiences of Latinx intimate partner homicide (IPH) survivors. A federally designated, culturally specific gender-based violence resource center partnered with nine community-based organizations to enhance culturally specific knowledge on IPH prevention by conducting listening sessions and key informant interviews with Latinx survivors, advocates, and community practitioners. The current study analyzed data from the larger project to explore help-seeking barriers encountered by Latinx IPH survivors, specifically cisgender and transgender women.
