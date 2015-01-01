Abstract

With the development of the aging population, the traffic efficiency of the elderly deserves attention. A collaborative movement model for the young assisting the elderly is developed based on the collision-free speed model. In the corridor, the right-side pedestrian is set as the leader. At the exit, the proximity coefficient and comity coefficient are introduced to intuitively reflect the speed coordination and direction deviation of the young to the old. The model is validated according to the rules and parameters in the controlled experiment. The model shows high reliability in both macroscopic characteristics and microscopic parameters. It is found that the model can well reproduce the stable space and movement characteristics of the assisted group. Further, we apply the collaborative movement model to explore the interaction between individuals and the assisted groups. The model can help understand the movement differences and coordination mechanisms of the assisted group.