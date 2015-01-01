Abstract

This paper presents a distributed cascade Proportional Integral Derivate (DCPID) control algorithm for the connected and automated vehicle (CAV) platoon considering the heterogeneity of CAVs. Furthermore, a real-time cooperative lane-changing model for CAVs, which can seamlessly combine the DCPID algorithm and sine function is developed. The DCPID algorithm determines the appropriate longitudinal acceleration and speed of the lane-changing vehicle considering the speed fluctuations of the front vehicle on the target lane (TFV). In the meantime, the sine function plans a reference trajectory which is further updated in real time using the model predictive control (MPC) to avoid potential collisions. Simulation results indicate that the DCPID algorithm can provide robust control for tracking and adjusting the desired spacing and velocity for all 400 scenarios. Besides, the proposed cooperative lane-changing model can guarantee effective and safe lane changing with different speeds and even in emergency situations.