Abstract

Transit systems create various benefits for society and the economy, which are commonly reflected in their accessibility. However, transit accessibility is not necessarily distributed fairly over space, resulting in spatial disparities in transit benefits. This study empirically examines the spatial distribution of transit benefits using accessibility measures specifically designed for public transit systems. To achieve this, a series of standardised transit benefit accessibility measures are developed and applied to the integrated transit systems in Seoul, South Korea, where bus and subway systems are seamlessly integrated via smartcard technology. Our measures assess the distributional impacts of transit integration. Our analysis revealed that transit benefits of accessibility have improved significantly in most areas of Seoul due to the integration of transit systems. However, these benefits have been realised as spatially disparate in Seoul. The findings stress the need for more equitable public transit policies to mitigate the identified spatial disparities.