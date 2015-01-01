|
Liang B, Qin C, Niu J, Xiao J, Wen S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(6): 163-177.
(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
To quantify and analyze the psychological reactions of drivers at the entrance zone of a road tunnel, drivers' physiological data (pupil area, saccade range, saccade speed, heart rate, and breathing rate) were collected using the eye-tracking system in a real driving environment. A psychological load model was developed to quantify the multiple psychological indicators and analyze the change of psychological load at different times and locations based on the TOPSIS (technique for order preference by similarity to an ideal solution) improved factor analysis method. Sensitivity analysis was used to explore the effect of psychological indicators on psychological load.
