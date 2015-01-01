Abstract

The traffic speed deflectometer (TSD) overcomes the limitations of the falling weight deflectometer (FWD) with respect to traffic interruption and test inefficiency and is considered the preferred method for network-level pavement structural evaluation. However, some challenges exist when applying the TSD to routine survey work. This study evaluated the long-term repeatability of TSDs and compared TSD measurements with FWD measurements to examine device-related errors in TSD measurements. In addition, a framework for incorporating TSD measurements into the pavement management system (PMS) was developed by introducing deflection bowl parameters (DBPs). All data analyses were based on TSD data collected in Tennessee. From the current study, the repeatability of the TSD has not been fully validated because of device-related errors. Since TSD measurements and FWD measurements are broadly similar, periodic validation of TSDs by FWDs is recommended for quality control. TSDs provide valuable information about pavement structural conditions that are not reliably or adequately reflected in the current PMS (which focuses mainly on pavement functional conditions). DBPs are a simple and fast method for making initial estimates of pavement structural conditions without the need for layer thickness. In the proposed DBP system, the surface curvature index (SCI_12) and D60 (TSD deflection at 60 in. before the load center) represent the structural strength of the asphalt layer and subgrade, respectively. The combination of pavement functional conditions and TSD-measured structural conditions (PMS+DBPs) may help to make more accurate predictions of pavement performance and to make more appropriate decisions on maintenance and rehabilitation strategies.

