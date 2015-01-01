|
Citation
|
Almasi SA, Bakhshi Lomer AR, Khaksar H, Lotfata A. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(6): 473-488.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Road crashes are a major cause of fatalities worldwide, posing significant challenges for road-safety experts in selecting appropriate crash-frequency estimation models. This study introduces localized safety performance functions (C-SPFs), which explore the spatial variation of crash frequency and the spatial correlation between dependent variables. The exploratory spatial regression method is employed to identify optimal spatial associations. The study further predicts crashes using geographically weighted Poisson regression (GWPR) and generalized Poisson regression.
Language: en