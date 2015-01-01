SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zheng H, Rasouli S, Du Z, Wang S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(6): 489-503.

(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/03611981231197643

unavailable

To understand the relation between the geometric design of optically long tunnels and visibility of the exit area, in this study oculomotor (eye movement) data are collected from several drivers in Yunnan Province, China, and drivers' fixation rate and saccade amplitude in the visible zone of the tunnel are measured as key indicators. The driver's visual recognition is analyzed and key elements in the optimal design of the exit points of optically long tunnels are discussed. The results show that visual recognition is closely associated with the radius of the road curvature: as the radius of curve decreases, the visual focus is gradually attracted to the inner side of the curve, the proportion of small-angle saccade increases, and the dispersion of the saccade amplitude decreases.


Language: en
