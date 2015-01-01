|
Ahmed N, Chowdhury SS, Tanim MF, Ahammed DT, Raihan MA, Hossain M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(6): 738-751.
(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Collisions with motorized vehicles (MVs) are one of the leading causes of nonmotorized vehicle (NMV) crashes in a heterogeneous traffic stream. As well as NMVs' inherent vulnerability, MV drivers' risk perceptions of NMVs may also influence MV-NMV crashes. However, until now, this subjective perception has been little explored in the literature. This study examines the potential impact of numerous factors associated with motorized road users' perception of risk and the operational aspects of NMVs on MV-NMV crashes. An ordered probit model was developed using self-reported data from 1,560 Dhaka city motorists (motorcyclists, and car and bus drivers).
