Abstract

The main purpose of the present study is to estimate U-turn capacity at mid-block median openings (MBMO). Estimation of U-turn capacity requires three key parameters, namely: conflicting traffic volume, critical gap, and follow-up time. Conflicting traffic volume has been estimated by introducing a novel parameter, namely, spatiotemporal conflicting factor. Critical gap has been estimated using five different methods: modified Raff method, Ashworth method, logit model, occupancy time method, and support vector machine technique. The follow-up time has been estimated directly from recorded videos. Subsequently, capacity has been estimated for different types of vehicles along with the U-turning stream capacity. The estimated capacity has been validated using field capacity, using Kyte's method. Further, a suitable method for the estimation of critical gap in the Indian context has been determined. This study could be used as a guideline for the U-turn capacity estimation for efficient design and management of traffic at MBMO.

