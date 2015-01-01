Abstract

Virtual reality (VR) has found increased use in transportation workforce development. VR offers an immersive and interactive approach to training. This study presents the development and implementation of an interactive VR training module designed for a work zone flagger training course. The module allows up to two trainees to perform the following flagging activities using a pair of VR controllers: (1) turn the STOP/SLOW paddle; (2) teleport to a specific location; and (3) pick up and move traffic cones to direct traffic. A pilot test was first conducted to obtain feedback from course instructors and 12 staff of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The revised module was then implemented at two MoDOT flagger training courses, with 28 MoDOT staff participating. The developed module was evaluated using three instruments--a system usability scale, self-reported engagement, and trainee behavioral measures. The results showed that the VR flagger training module achieved the majority of the intended outcomes. Over 82% of participants strongly agreed or agreed that the VR module helped them focus more during the overall work zone training and 93% of participants stated that VR made them feel more positive about their overall training experience. The behavioral analysis helps instructors evaluate whether trainees accurately followed the safety procedures and guidelines and offer individualized feedback. The evaluation also gathered additional feedback from participants and instructors, leading to further refinements in the VR training module development and implementation.

Language: en