Durrani U, Lee C. Transp. Res. B Methodol. 2024; 184: e102969.

This study develops a car-following model called the "Markkula Intelligent Driver Model (MIDM)" based on Markkula's Framework of Sensorimotor Control. The MIDM predicts the start time of driver's reaction based on the evidence accumulation within Markkula's framework unlike the existing car-following models that use a constant reaction time parameter. The MIDM also accurately represents the actual shape and duration of acceleration maneuvers. Fifty drivers' car-following behavior was observed in 2 different scenarios using a driving simulator - reaction to a decelerating lead vehicle and reaction to a stopped lead vehicle. Trajectory data from the NGSIM project were also used for the evaluation. Compared to the Gipps Model, the Wiedemann Model and the IDM, the MIDM realistically reproduced trajectories of speed, acceleration, jerk and spacing for both simulator and NGSIM data. The MIDM can also incorporate the effects of lead vehicle brake lights for more accurate estimation of the driver reaction time.

Car-following model; Deceleration; Driver reaction; Driving simulator

