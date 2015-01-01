Abstract

Urban traffic control (UTC) is inherently multiscale in both temporal and spatial domains. With the wide deployment of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs), data is increasingly available to help reveal this multiscale nature of UTC and the inter-dynamics among different scales. This paper applies the multiscale UTC framework we proposed earlier and extends it to UTC on a network of traffic signals with a mixed flow of CAVs and human-driven vehicles (HDVs). We adopt distributed control as the basic scheme for network-wide control and use information sharing to achieve cooperation among different intersections. We use CAV information to estimate HDV state and develop a "safety check" technique to control CAVs in the mixed traffic flow. Together, we propose a network-wide UTC framework with mixed traffic flow. To address the computation issue of the model-based multiscale method, we develop an imitation learning (IL) enhanced data-driven method to improve the computation efficiency. Specifically, we use a convolutional neural network (CNN) to represent the policies of the slower-scale signal control problem and use the data aggregation method as the learning framework to improve the policies. This algorithm's unique feature is that IL policies' training is based on the optimized results from the model-based multiscale control method. We test the model-based and IL-based methods in simulation, under various traffic scenarios and on multiple networks. We also test the transferability property of the IL-based method by training individual intersection control separately in small networks and applying them to larger networks with various types of intersections.