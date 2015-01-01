Abstract

Amid the rapid growth of autonomous driving technology, it is essential to conduct research on the safety elements of the mobility systems based on their automated capacities. This led to increased interest in developing processes that ensure the safety of autonomous vehicles, particularly the safety analysis and assessment from the perspective of the Safety of the Intended Functionality(SOTIF). This paper applies the System-Theoretic Process Analysis(STPA) method to the SOTIF risk analysis process in assessing the risks associated with a camera-based Adaptive Cruise Control(ACC) system. The STPA process was used in identifying risk scenarios, and the performance limitations of the perception sensors were implemented in the simulation tool. This set up appropriate criteria in assessing potential risks in the system within a simulated environment. Finally, based on the risk assessment of the scenarios, this paper discusses the system's design objectives and improvement guidelines on risk avoidance.

