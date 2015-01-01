|
Lee G, Oh K. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2024; 32(4): 319-329.
|
자율주행 자동차의 슬라이딩 모드 관측기를 이용하는 외란 재건 기반 되먹임 이득 적응형 경로 추종 제어 알고리즘
|
This paper presents a feedback gain adaptive path tracking algorithm on autonomous mobility that is based on disturbance reconstruction with a sliding mode observer(SMO). In the design of the path tracking controller vehicle error dynamics, the desired yaw rate is generally required. The simple kinematics-based error dynamics was used, while the disturbance, including the desired yaw rate, was reconstructed by an SMO under a finite-time stability condition in real-time. The feedback gains in determining the steering control input adaptively are computed by using the desired eigenvalue and vehicle longitudinal velocity. Finally, to obtain a reasonable performance evaluation, waypoint-based curved path scenarios were examined under two velocity conditions in Matlab/Simulink and CarMaker software environment.
Language: en