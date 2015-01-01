SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Seok J, Kim S, Jo J, Park J, Lee C, Kim Y, Jo K. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2024; 32(5): 413-420.

Vernacular Title

라이다 기반 야지 환경 내 전방 노면 높이 프로파일 및 거칠기 추정 시스템

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)

DOI

10.7467/KSAE.2024.32.5.413

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Unmanned ground systems equipped with sensors, such as cameras, radar, and LiDAR, play a crucial role in detecting environmental conditions. Specifically, recognizing drivable areas in uneven terrain is essential in establishing stable navigation plans. Information on the oncoming road's height profile and roughness obtained from LiDAR sensors will help ensure safe navigation and effective control planning. This study introduces a real-time, LiDAR-based approaching road height profile and a roughness estimation system in perceiving unstructured outdoor environments. Considering the mechanical characteristics of the system, the proposed method estimates the driving path, and generates a road height profile by using LiDAR point clouds. Finally, we will be analyzing road roughness in the frequency domain, and will be classifying roughness based on the ISO 8608:2016 standard. Real-world experiments conducted in both off-road and on-road environments demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed system in estimating terrain roughness in real time.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print