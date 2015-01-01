Abstract

A higher level of autonomous driving is required amid advancing autonomous driving technology. Accordingly, there are concerns about the safety of autonomous vehicles under complex driving environments. Autonomous driving system verification technology through simulation has been attracting attention because verification measures by using actual vehicles are time-consuming and expensive. However, since there are different scenario formats required by various simulation tools, it becomes difficult to achieve productive collaboration with various organizations. Therefore, the ASAM (Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems) developed OpenX, a scenario production standard. However, it is still not applied to some simulators. To solve this problem, this paper introduces a program that converts a standard scenario into a format that can be applied to simulated conditions. The program was created by reflecting a detailed comparative analysis of the scenario format required by OpenSCENARIO and the simulation tool. Thus, the match rate between the converted scenario format and OpenSCENARIO, the format before conversion, was calculated, proving the appropriateness of the program. By using a standardized framework, collaboration between multiple organizations participating in the development and the verification of autonomous driving technology can be efficiently improved. Likewise, the time and cost of sharing scenario files can be reduced, enabling autonomous vehicles to contribute to commercialization.

Language: en