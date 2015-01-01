Abstract

This research delves into mode choice behavior for shopping-related excursions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a rapidly expanding and socio-economically diverse urban area. The study seeks to identify key determinants influencing individuals' decisions between sustainable travel options, such as walking, cycling, and public transport, and private vehicles like cars. Utilizing empirical data from questionnaire surveys conducted on both weekdays and weekends, this study employed a binary logistic regression model to analyze the associations between mode preferences and pivotal factors, including car ownership, gender, income, age, walk score, and population density. Key findings underscored the prominence of sustainable transportation modes over private vehicles for shopping trips. Car ownership, gender, and income emerged as significant determinants shaping transportation decisions. The study emphasizes the need for policies prioritizing the enhancement of public transport infrastructure and services while promoting environmental sustainability. The research identifies areas for further investigation, suggesting a more nuanced approach to understand variations within demographic and built environment segments. Ultimately, the study provides insights to guide sustainable transportation policies, interventions, and urban planning in the MMR, advocating for a more sustainable and livable urban future.

