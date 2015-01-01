|
Campisi T, Kuşkapan E, Çodur MY, Vianello C, De Cet G. Trans. Transp. Sci. 2024; 15(1): 56-63.
Urban mobility is a current and hot topic for local administrations, and not only due to the numerous road accidents in urban areas, often caused by the incorrect behaviour of scooter drivers. The diffusion of electric scooters occurred, above all, after the pandemic. While on the one hand, social distancing has forced many to re-evaluate traveling by car, there are many citizens who have adopted innovations such as pedal-assisted bicycles and, above all, electric scooters - the latter being the protagonists of a real boom. In addition to ensuring fast travel and ease of use, the electric scooter and its use have sparked public debate regarding safety and apparent deregulation. Very often in Italy and beyond, the use of electric scooters is associated with a perception of fear and scepticism about micro-mobility, as well as the diffusion of some models relating to sustainable mobility. This derives in part from the previous characteristics of the vehicles produced and manufactured in China that do not comply with the law, and in that case, are truly dangerous. But given the recent rules at both the Italian and European levels, we are very often protected against products that do not comply with the laws, and therefore, we have greater road safety. The recent legislation on use on Italian roads has changed the characteristics of users, vehicles, and infrastructures in which to circulate.
