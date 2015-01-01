Abstract

We examined the impact of past-year intimate partner violence (IPV) on HIV outcomes among women living with HIV (WLHIV) in Durban, South Africa. We assessed past-year IPV using the WHO Violence Against Women Questionnaire. We conducted logistic regression to assess associations between demographic variables and IPV at baseline, and between IPV at baseline and longitudinal HIV outcomes. Among 235 WLHIV, 17% reported past-year emotional, physical, or sexual IPV. At baseline, HIV-disclosure to partner was associated with 4.35-fold odds of past-year IPV (95% CI 1.17-16.10) after controlling for children, education, and harmful alcohol use. In the prospective analysis, IPV was associated with not achieving the co-primary outcome of retention in care and viral suppression in univariate (OR = 2.32, 95% CI 1.04-5.18), but not in the multivariate model. In the context of rapid treatment scale-up, the high burden of IPV among WLHIV needs to be prioritized, with an emphasis on disclosure support.

