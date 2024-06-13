Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To assess the exposure of Chinese adolescents to proalcohol advertising and explore its association with alcohol consumption.



METHODS. A nationally and regionally representative school-based survey was conducted in mainland China in 2021 among students in grades 7 through 12, aged 13 to 18 years. We assessed adolescent exposure to proalcohol advertising and its association with alcohol consumption.



RESULTS. A total of 57 336 students participated in the survey, and the exposure percentage of proalcohol advertising was 66.8%, with no difference between boys and girls or between urban and rural areas. The top 3 exposure channels were television (51.8%), the Internet (43.6%), and outdoor billboards (42.0%). The exposure was higher among students who had consumed alcohol in the past 30 days (80.1% vs 65.1%; adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.29) and in the past 12 months (77.3% vs 61.7%; AOR = 1.30). However, no significant correlation was observed between advertising exposure and drunkenness.



CONCLUSIONS. Approximately two thirds of Chinese adolescents have been exposed to proalcohol advertising in the past 30 days, with television, the Internet, and outdoor billboards being the most prevalent channels. Exposure to proalcohol advertising exhibits a positive correlation with drinking. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print June 13, 2024:e1-e10. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2024.307680).

Language: en