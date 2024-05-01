|
Citation
Lu YL, Ge Y, Li M, Liang S, Zhang X, Sui Y, Yang L, Li X, Zhang Y, Yue W, Zhang H, Yan H. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38871052
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior is significantly prevalent in both adolescents and psychiatric populations, particularly in individuals with major depressive disorder (MDD). NSSI can be considered a result of risky decision-making in response to negative emotions, where individuals choose self-harm over other less harmful alternatives, suggesting a potential decision-making deficit in those engaging in NSSI. This study delves into the complex relationship between NSSI and depression severity in decision-making and its cognitive underpinnings.
Language: en
Keywords
Major depressive disorder; Non-suicidal self-injury; Cognitive phenotype; Decision under risk; Hierarchical Bayesian modeling; Risk-aversion