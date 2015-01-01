|
Citation
Strauven S, Dennison MJ, O'donnell ML, Cowlishaw S, Gibson K, Pedder DJ, Baur J, Nursey J, Cobham VE. Br. J. Clin. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
38868927
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Following disaster exposure, a significant proportion of children/adolescents will develop levels of post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) that do not meet diagnostic threshold for PTSD, but which cause ongoing distress. This paper describes the development and pilot testing of a brief, scalable, psychosocial intervention. SOLAR-Kids/Teens has been designed to be delivered by non-mental health professionals ('coaches') to children/adolescents experiencing moderate levels of PTSS following disasters.
Language: en
Keywords
children; adolescents; trauma; disaster; psychosocial intervention; post‐traumatic stress; scalable intervention; sub‐clinical