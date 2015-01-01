Abstract

BACKGROUND: The internet has become a place of increased risk of abuse, including sexual abuse, for young people (YP). One potential risk factor to online abuse and exploitation is the ability to mentalise. We developed the i-Minds app, a mentalisation-based digital health intervention (DHI) for YP who have experienced technology assisted sexual abuse (TASA), which we tested in a clinical feasibility trial. Nested within the trial was a qualitative implementation study with clinicians who referred to the trial.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the barriers and enablers to the future integration of i-Minds into clinical practice. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Twelve HCPs were recruited from across two trial recruitment sites (Manchester and Edinburgh).



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were informed by Normalisation Process Theory (NPT). Framework analysis was used; transcripts were coded deductively to NPT constructs.



RESULTS: Practitioners were positive about the need for, and added value of, the i-Minds app over existing interventions, including other DHIs. While they felt confident with the app, concerns remained around the safety of using the app without practitioner support. i-Minds promoted changes in practitioners' work and impacted online behaviour of YP. There was an identified need for further training and organisational support.



CONCLUSIONS: Practitioners are aware of TASA but have limited knowledge, skills and tools to work with TASA in clinical practice with YP. There is a need for awareness raising and education about TASA and DHI. i-Minds offers a theory-informed DHI for working with YP exposed to TASA that is acceptable to practitioners and YP.

