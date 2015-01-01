SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Quayle E, Schwannauer M, Varese F, Allsop K, Cartwright K, Chan C, Chitsabesan P, Green V, Hewins W, Larkin A, Newton A, Niebauer E, Radford G, Richards C, Sandys M, Shafi S, Ward J, Whelan P, Bucci S. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 154: e106883.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2024.106883

38870708

BACKGROUND: The internet has become a place of increased risk of abuse, including sexual abuse, for young people (YP). One potential risk factor to online abuse and exploitation is the ability to mentalise. We developed the i-Minds app, a mentalisation-based digital health intervention (DHI) for YP who have experienced technology assisted sexual abuse (TASA), which we tested in a clinical feasibility trial. Nested within the trial was a qualitative implementation study with clinicians who referred to the trial.

OBJECTIVE: To explore the barriers and enablers to the future integration of i-Minds into clinical practice. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Twelve HCPs were recruited from across two trial recruitment sites (Manchester and Edinburgh).

METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were informed by Normalisation Process Theory (NPT). Framework analysis was used; transcripts were coded deductively to NPT constructs.

RESULTS: Practitioners were positive about the need for, and added value of, the i-Minds app over existing interventions, including other DHIs. While they felt confident with the app, concerns remained around the safety of using the app without practitioner support. i-Minds promoted changes in practitioners' work and impacted online behaviour of YP. There was an identified need for further training and organisational support.

CONCLUSIONS: Practitioners are aware of TASA but have limited knowledge, skills and tools to work with TASA in clinical practice with YP. There is a need for awareness raising and education about TASA and DHI. i-Minds offers a theory-informed DHI for working with YP exposed to TASA that is acceptable to practitioners and YP.


Language: en

Risk factors; Internet; Adolescent; Mobile applications; Feasibility studies; Health care practitioners

