Quayle E, Schwannauer M, Varese F, Allsop K, Cartwright K, Chan C, Chitsabesan P, Green V, Hewins W, Larkin A, Newton A, Niebauer E, Radford G, Richards C, Sandys M, Shafi S, Ward J, Whelan P, Bucci S. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 154: e106883.
38870708
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The internet has become a place of increased risk of abuse, including sexual abuse, for young people (YP). One potential risk factor to online abuse and exploitation is the ability to mentalise. We developed the i-Minds app, a mentalisation-based digital health intervention (DHI) for YP who have experienced technology assisted sexual abuse (TASA), which we tested in a clinical feasibility trial. Nested within the trial was a qualitative implementation study with clinicians who referred to the trial.
Keywords
Risk factors; Internet; Adolescent; Mobile applications; Feasibility studies; Health care practitioners